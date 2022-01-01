Go
Five Star Dive Bar

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

526 S Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Atlantic Cod Basket$13.00
Sauces$0.50
Kids Cheeseburger & Fries$7.00
The Roadhouse$12.00
Signature Styx$9.00
Royale with Cheese$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$5.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
5 Star Burger$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

526 S Main Street

Elkhart IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

