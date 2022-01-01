Go
Five Suns Brewing

701 Escobar St Unit C • $

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Ernst Amber, 4-Pack$14.99
Forester IPA, 4-Pack$16.99
Forester is a classic medium bodied India Pale Ale. Brewed with pale and crystal malts. This beer highlights the traditional western hops of Centennial and Cascade. These hops have been cultivated for many years and this beer
will remind you of some of the first and
original IPA styles in California. The color is a dark gold with a white foamy head. The aroma is a earthy and piney. While the flavor is floral with a slight grapefruit characteristic and bitter.
OG Burst, 4-Pack$17.99
Reliez Pale, Case$84.95
Mixed Case (Choose 6)
Reliez Pale, 4-Pack$16.99
Forester IPA, Case$84.95
Granger Porter, 4-Pack$15.99
Valkyrie Blonde, 4-Pack$14.99
Frenche's Cream Ale, 4-Pack$14.99
Location

701 Escobar St Unit C

Martinez CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
