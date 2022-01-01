Five Vines Wine Bar
Family owned and operated wine bar serving boutique wines, craft beers and a social bites menu with chef specials and house made desserts!
TAPAS
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11 • $$
Location
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11
San Juan Capistrano CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
