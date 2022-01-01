Go
Toast

Five Vines Wine Bar

Family owned and operated wine bar serving boutique wines, craft beers and a social bites menu with chef specials and house made desserts!

TAPAS

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11 • $$

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)

Popular Items

Gourmet Sausage Board
Each sausage board includes roasted red and yellow peppers along with 4 different dipping sauces.
5 Charcuterie$20.00
Charcuterie board includes deli mustard, seasoned olives, house pickled red onion and carrots. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
Seasoned Olives$6.00
Picked right off the tree and marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parsley, and mixed herbs for your enjoyment!
Caprese on the Vine$12.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil served over a bed of arugula accompanied by balsamic reduction and pesto dipping sauces.
Pear & Beet Salad$13.00
House cooked red and yellow beets diced and mixed with fresh Bartlett pears, dried cranberries and goat cheese all tossed with fresh greens in a white vinaigrette dressing.
Cole's Creation$13.00
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted bell peppers, red onion, fresh basil and a mix of mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses.
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Chef Omar's Now Famous House-Made Key Lime Pie
Cheese & Charcuterie Combo$28.00
Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
Thai Salad$13.00
Bartlett pears, sliced almonds, feta cheese and dried cranberries tossed with fresh Arugula in a vinaigrette dressing.
5 Cheese Board$20.00
Cheese board includes fig marmalade, pepper jam, honey butter, fresh strawberries, spiced nuts and served with warm baguette and assorted crackers.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating

Location

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11

San Juan Capistrano CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Delice Breton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marie Callender’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston