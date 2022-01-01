Go
Five West

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1991 Commerce Drive NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken & Avocado Melt$15.00
Pepper jack, tomato & garlic aioli on toasted sourdough
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Hand-cut garlic + herb fries with choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dressing *Available Nashville style or buffalo style
Salmon Rice Bowl$22.00
Seared salmon, ginger soy rice, green onions, red peppers, carrots, sriracha aioli & a fried egg
Five West Burger$15.00
Two beef patties, bacon, cheddar + american, lettuce, tomato & dill pickle aioli
Maple Bourbon Burger$15.00
Beef patty, smoke gouda cheese, bacon, caramelized onion jam, sweet & spicy maple bourbon glaze
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onion, jalapeno, tomato, potato, smoked gouda, & sweet chili aioli served with hash browns
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cayenne glazed buttermilk fried chicken breast, creamy coleslaw & pickles
Buffalo Chicken Wontons$15.00
Cream cheese, shredded chicken, celery, green onion. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Add Silverware
Almond Cherry Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, toasted almonds, dried cherries,
granny smith apple, parmesan cheese and
maple dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1991 Commerce Drive NW

Rochester MN

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
