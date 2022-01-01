Go
Five Bays Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

825 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Bays Burger$20.00
signature house burger blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, bistro sauce, brioche bun, frites
Calamari$16.00
flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil
Caesar Salad$14.00
Buffalo Cauliflower$15.00
crispy cauliflower, house buffalo sauce, whipped bleu cheese marscapone
Baby Beet Salad$15.00
arugula, bleu cheese mousse, toasted
almonds, port gel, lemon vinaigrette
Grilled Thai Shrimp$18.00
bok choy, spicy peanut sauce
Lobster Mac and Cheese$18.50
Maine lobster, cheddar cheese sauce
Hot Chicken Sliders$16.00
buttermilk fried chicken, brioche buns, pickle, house hot sauce
Wagyu Burger$24.00
havarti cheese, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, herb aioli
Baby Back Ribs$16.00
barbecue baby back ribs, frites
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

825 Main Street

Osterville MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
