Five Horses Tavern

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

535 COLUMBUS AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$17.00
Buttermilk tenders served with red dragon chili sauce and buttermilk scallion sauce
Tater Tots
Pretzel$13.00
Hausmade pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Power Bowl$16.00
Farro, kale, roasted mushrooms, avocado, radish, herb vinaigrette
Tavern Burger$20.00
8 oz. beef burger, crispy onions strings, dirty cheese sauce, lettuce, pickled cucumber, tomato preserves, kewpie mayo
Chicken Sammy$17.00
KFC Style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
7 wings$16.00
choice of:
Drunken - chili, beer, lime, salt
K-Town - tossed in korean bbq
Honey Hot - tossed in honey hot sauce
Cornbread$13.00
Fresh baked cornbread with honey butter
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

535 COLUMBUS AVE

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

