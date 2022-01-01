Five Horses Tavern
Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located in Davis Square Somerville. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch.
400 Highland Avenue
Popular Items
Location
400 Highland Avenue
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Come in and enjoy!
JP Licks
Come in and enjoy!
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
It is the mission of Forge Baking Company to:
Provide our community with baked goods, coffee and fare of exceptional quality, made with ingredients sourced mindfully by passionate and skilled artisans.
Provide a place of work that is safe and supportive while fostering individual growth and encouraging our staff to participate in the direction of the company at every stage of their career.
Consider our impact on the environment every day and to mitigate that impact through the continual implementation of sustainable business practices.
Mike's Food and Spirits
Come in and enjoy!