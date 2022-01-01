Go
Five Horses Tavern

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located in Davis Square Somerville. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch.

400 Highland Avenue

Power Bowl$16.00
crispy tofu, avocado, spinach, black beans, corn, edamame, sweet potato, herb vinaigrette, crispy chickpeas
Cornbread$13.00
fresh baked corn bread with honey butter
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
Tavern Burger$20.00
grassfed beef burger, crispy onion strings, dirty cheese sauce, lettuce, pickled cucumber, tomato preserves, kewpie mayo
Tater Tots
One Taco$8.00
Choose from our: - Pork Belly Taco with dragon sauce, and pickled red onion Avocado Taco with fried brussels sprouts, curtido, and jalapeno herb crema
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Somerville MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Boston Burger Company - Somerville

JP Licks

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

It is the mission of Forge Baking Company to:
Provide our community with baked goods, coffee and fare of exceptional quality, made with ingredients sourced mindfully by passionate and skilled artisans.
Provide a place of work that is safe and supportive while fostering individual growth and encouraging our staff to participate in the direction of the company at every stage of their career.
Consider our impact on the environment every day and to mitigate that impact through the continual implementation of sustainable business practices.

Mike's Food and Spirits

