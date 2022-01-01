THE FIX BURGER BAR
Come in and enjoy!
14 Monument Square
Location
14 Monument Square
Leominster MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
New York Fried Chicken & Grill
Halal, Kabobs, Subs, Burritos, Salads, Seafood & Sandwiches
Brady's Leominster Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Munchies To Go
Come in and enjoy!
Classic's Pub
Come in and enjoy!