THE FIX BURGER BAR

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

139 Lakeside Ave • $

Avg 4 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Bowl$18.00
house burger, greens, cucumber, onion, tomato, mixed olives, feta, garlic hummus, grilled pita, lemon spring onion dressing
American Bowl$18.00
house burger, cheddar cheese, bacon,
everything avocado, roasted cauliflower,
red onion, grape tomato, cukes, spicy greens, house peppercorn ranch, half sour pickle
Regular Fries$5.00
Custom Veggie$9.50
house veggie patty, sesame bun
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

139 Lakeside Ave

Marlborough MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
