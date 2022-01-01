Go
Fixe Restaurant

Simply Southern

500 W 5th St Ste 110

Popular Items

Brioche French Toast$12.00
honey butter, fruit preserves, granola, maple syrup
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Chips$12.00
apple-kale slaw, sweet tea pickles, chicken mayo, sunchoke & benne seed roll, chips
Three Fixe Biscuits$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$8.00
The Standard$9.00
Tenderbelly bacon, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
$50 Gift Card$50.00
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
Three Deviled Eggs$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
Sweet & Savory Fixe Biscuit Cinnamon Roll$4.00
vanilla glaze
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

