Fixe Restaurant - Fort Worth

5282 Marathon Ave

Popular Items

The Standard$9.00
Tenderbelly bacon, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Three Fixe Biscuits$12.00
whipped Steen's butter, preserves, local honey
Three Deviled Eggs$12.00
fermented cabbage, smoked trout roe, grated ham
The Pollo Frito Loco$9.00
crispy fried chicken thigh, spicy Goodflow honey, kale & apple slaw
The Old Fashioned$9.00
maple sausage, egg, American cheese, Fixe hot sauce
The Bukowski$9.00
griddled Tenderbelly ham, egg, cheddar cheese, Fixe hot sauce
Location

Fort Worth TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
