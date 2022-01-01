Go
Fixins Soul Kitchen

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

3428 3rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)

Popular Items

Candied Yams$5.00
Cornbread$3.00
Smothered Chicken$17.00
Tender chicken smothered in roux brown gravy with your choice of two Fixins.
Three Pcs Chicken$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Mac N Cheese$5.00
Smothered Oxtails$25.00
Sweet garlic brown gravy, rice and a Fixin.
Two Pcs Chicken$16.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Choose your chicken.
Fried Catfish$20.00
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
Collard Greens$5.00
Cooked with turkey necks.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3428 3rd Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

