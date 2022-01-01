Go
Fizzlestix

3242 Lincoln Way East • $$

Avg 4.1 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Tiger Twinkie$9.49
A jalapeno stuffed with our smoked brisket, cream cheese, wrapped in bacon, and drizzled with bbq sauce.
Polar Bear Burger$13.99
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, onion straws, and bbq sauce.
Kids Burger$5.99
Brunch Burger$13.99
Bacon, Fried egg, American Cheese, with, zesty fried potatoes, and chipotle mayo
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Build Your Own Burger$11.49
Chix Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.49
Spicy Shrimp Tacos$10.79
Loaded with seasoned shrimp, onions, cabbage, and our garlic cilantro lime sauce.
Pretzel Cheese Bites$7.99
Soft pretzel bites served with our zesty cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3242 Lincoln Way East

Massillon OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
