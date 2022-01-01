Go
Coyote Flaco - Hartford

635 New Britain Avenue

Popular Items

California Burrito$15.00
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
Empanadas$6.00
A fried Latin American turnover stuffed with ground beef and cheese, served with a mild dipping sauce
Bag of Chips$2.25
Enchilada Suiza$15.00
Two white corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Fajitas$16.00
Marinated and grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions served with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Quesadilla Linda$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese served with guacamole,sour cream and a salad
Guacamole$2.00
Trio Enchilada$19.00
3 Enchiladas fillled chicken,steak and pork. Topped with roja, tomatillo, and mole salsa. Served with rice, black beans and guacamole
Taco$3.50
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Taco$4.00
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling or tilapia served with cotija cheese, cilantro and pico de gallo
Location

Hartford CT

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
