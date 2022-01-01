Go
Coyote Flaco Mansfield

Come in and enjoy!

50 Higgins highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Burrito$16.00
One large flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans and your choice of filling, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese, served with sour cream
Empanadas$7.00
Two fried Latin American turnovers stuffed with ground beef and cheese or chicken and cheese served with a mild dipping sauce
Bag of Chips$2.50
Small bag serves 2 to 3
Large bag serves 5 to 6
Chimichanga$15.00
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, or vegetables, and cheese served with rice, refried beans and sour cream
Quesadilla$11.00
A large flour tortilla filled with Oaxaca cheese served with guacamole and sour cream
Taco$4.00
One soft or hard corn tortilla with your choice of filling served with cheese, cilantro, and pico de gallo
Guacamole$2.00
Fajitas$17.00
Marinated and grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with peppers and onions served with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Enchilada Suiza$15.00
Two white corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and sour cream. Gluten Free
Enchilada Roja$15.00
Two red corn tortillas with your choice of fillings, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese served with rice, beans and guacamole. Gluten Free
Location

50 Higgins highway

Mansfield, CT CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
