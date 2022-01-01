Go
Flaco's Taco's Glenview

Come in and enjoy!

1514 E. Lake Ave.

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco - Single$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Shrimp Taco - Single$4.45
Grilled shrimp served over cabbage slaw in corn tortilla with a chipotle sauce.
"The Six-Pack"$16.95
Now you can get a box of a half-dozen of your favorite tacos individually wrapped! Comes neatly packed with green tomatillo & red guajillo salsas, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh lime wedges.
Cowboy Taco - Single$5.45
Lime-grilled steak, caramelized onion, roasted corn, Chihuahua cheese, with a dollop of homemade guacamole on corn tortillas.
Ancho Chicken Taco - Single$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Homemade Guacamole & Chips$7.95
Fresh guacamole, made in-house several times per day, and our
housemade tortilla chips.
Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Guacamole
Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single$3.15
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
Location

1514 E. Lake Ave.

Glenview IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

