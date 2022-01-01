Go
Toast

Flaco's Tacos

We aren’t the fanciest taquería in town. “Hip” isn’t even part of our vocabulario. Flaco’s Tacos just knows good, simple Mexican food: tacos, burritos, tamales, tortas y quesadillas. Nada más. We also know “fresh & homemade”. We don’t take short-cuts. That’s why you can see right into our kitchens. We are preparing everything fresh daily.
The same traditional foods and drinks we have in México, and even in the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods right here in Chicago, we bring to you. We’ll even get on our bicicletas and bike it to your home. Then you don’t have to miss a second of your favorite telenovela…Plus we only use green, bio-degradable, or recyclable packaging. That way we are not adding to the land-fill with so much waste. That makes us (and you) muy felíz!

TACOS

46 E. Chicago • $

Avg 4.1 (2148 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Corn Chicken Taco - Single$3.15
Ancho-rubbed chicken, roasted corn, Cotija cheese, drizzled in a chile-lime salsa on corn tortillas.
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style meal! Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Ancho Chicken Taco - Single$2.95
Chicken marinated in mild ancho chile salsa, topped with cheese, onion & cilantro on corn tortillas.
Lime-Grilled Steak Taco - Single$4.75
Lime-marinated steak topped cheese, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Flaco's Frozen Margarita (16 oz)$7.95
Our house made frozen margaritas, to-go! Available in our Classic Lime or in a variety of flavors (add $.50)
Street Corn Chicken Bowl$9.45
Side of Tortilla Chips$2.45
Al Pastor Taco - Single$3.45
Pork marinated with fresh pineapple and onion in a mild homemade Guajillo salsa, topped with cheese, diced onion, and cilantro on corn tortillas.
Guacamole
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

46 E. Chicago

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wow Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Goddess And Grocer

No reviews yet

Lovely Food + Wine

PROSECCO

No reviews yet

Contemporary Regional Italian Cuisine situated in Chicago’s River North Gallery District. Join us for lunch, dinner or enjoy the patio with a glass from our acclaimed selection of Italians wines.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston