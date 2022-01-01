We aren’t the fanciest taquería in town. “Hip” isn’t even part of our vocabulario. Flaco’s Tacos just knows good, simple Mexican food: tacos, burritos, tamales, tortas y quesadillas. Nada más. We also know “fresh & homemade”. We don’t take short-cuts. That’s why you can see right into our kitchens. We are preparing everything fresh daily.

The same traditional foods and drinks we have in México, and even in the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods right here in Chicago, we bring to you. We’ll even get on our bicicletas and bike it to your home. Then you don’t have to miss a second of your favorite telenovela…Plus we only use green, bio-degradable, or recyclable packaging. That way we are not adding to the land-fill with so much waste. That makes us (and you) muy felíz!



TACOS

46 E. Chicago • $