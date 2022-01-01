Flaco's Tacos

Go
TACOS

725 S Dearborn St • $

Avg 4.1 (2233 reviews)

Popular Items

Tex Mex Quesadilla$6.95
Pico de Gallo (salsa of fresh jalapeños, onion, and tomato), corn,
and frijoles negros (black beans).
Vegan Oreo Cupcake$3.95
Moist vegan chocolate cupcake topped with a vegan frosting and sprinkled with Oreo cookie crumbles.
Kids Combo$5.95
Your choice of cheesy quesadilla or chicken taco. Included juice box and a small rice & beans.
Poblano Bowl$8.45
Grilled poblano peppers, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Frijoles Negros (Black Bean) Bowl$7.45
Churro Bombs$3.25
A box of four "churro bombs" tossed with cinnamon and cane sugar. Served with a side of chocolate sauce.
Rice and Beans$2.95
Mexican rice and homemade refried beans prepared in a vegetarian-friendly manner.
Cheesy Quesadilla (Kids)$4.95
6" flour tortillas loaded with Chihuahua cheese, cut into quarters, served with sour cream on side.
Tortilla Shell$1.00
Ancho Chicken Bowl$8.45
Ancho-spiced chicken, Mexican rice, whole pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crisp Romaine, topped with fresh avocado and a couple of chips for garnish!
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

725 S Dearborn St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
