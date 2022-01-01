Flaco's Tacos Catering

Go
Cater with Flaco's Tacos! We offer catering delivery & set up on orders over $100. Pick up is also available at all of our locations (please memo your location preference).

725 South Dearborn St

Popular Items

Quesadilla Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 1 quesadilla (6”) with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Party Pack 2$180.95
(Serves 12 -15 people) Includes your choice of 3 dozen ready to eat tacos, family style serving of Mexican rice, refried beans, homemade chips, fresh guacamole, salsa roja, and salsa verde.
Homemade Guacamole (Quart)$21.95
Made fresh from scratch, multiple times per day.
Mini-Burrito Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 mini-burritos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Taco Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tacos with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Soda (Can)$1.75
Salad Pronto Box$10.95
An individual box lunch serving of our Southwest Salad. Prepared with romaine lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, corn, avocado, black beans & tomatoes. Topped with tortilla strips and served with Spicy Ranch on the side. Topped with chicken & chopped bacon or vegetarian grilled poblano peppers.
Fiesta Platter$49.95
An assortment of Flaco's appetizers: cheese quesadillas (12 mini-wedges), chicken flautas (6), and mini-burritos (6) served with a garnish of fresh, homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Serves 6-10 pp as appetizers.
Churros Y Chocolate (Dozen)$29.95
A classic Mexican pastry, dusted with cinnamon and sugar served with warm dipping chocolate.
Tamal Pronto Box$10.95
An individual grab & go style lunch. Includes your choice of 2 tamales with a side of Mexican rice & beans, tortilla chips, red & green salsa and a Mexican dulce.
Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
