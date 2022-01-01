Flagler Beach restaurants you'll love

Flagler Beach restaurants
Flagler Beach's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Must-try Flagler Beach restaurants

Funky Pelican image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Funky Pelican

215 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach

Avg 4.6 (1348 reviews)
Popular items
Fried Shrimp$16.72
Shrimp Po Boy$12.62
Fish Mac$12.84
Banner pic

 

Good Times Dog Bar

3468 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Romero's Tuscany by the Sea

308 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach

No reviews yet
