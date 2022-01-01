Go
  • Lucky Louie's Burgs & Weens

Lucky Louie's Burgs & Weens

Wieners, burgers, fries, and fun

508 State St

Popular Items

CHEESE BURG$12.00
Smash burger with lots of cheese and pickles. Don't forget the condiments!
TAVERN CHIPS$6.00
Thick and crispy wedge fries with a large side of horseradish cheddar dip
NUDE LOUIE$3.00
BOOTY CALL$8.00
Pulled pork, slaw, pickles, mayo, and bbq sauce
OH RINGS$4.00
HOG DOG$9.00
Smith's thick cut bacon, liquid gold cheese sauce, and topped with peppered bacon crumbles
FRY SIDE$3.00
Crisp coated fries with a slightly sweet and smokey seasoning. Not served on a cutting board.
JUDY'S ASH STREET GREEK$7.00
*SPICY* hommade Greek sauce, mustard, cheese, onion
GREEK FRIES$8.00
Judy's *SPICY* Greek sauce, cheese sauce, mustard, diced onions
POUTINE$10.00
Fries, cheese curds, and gravy. A true Canadian salad!

Location

508 State St

Erie PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen

A Taste of the Dominican Republic

El Amigo Mexican Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop

Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!

Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love

Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!

