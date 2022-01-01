Go
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Perry's Tavern

Perry's Tavern

Fresh Dough, Fresh Sauce, Imported Cheeses, Premium Toppings, Whole Lotta Love, Whole Lotta Attitude

508 State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Bar Ranch
House-made Bar Ranch
Honey Bear$15.00
Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Romano
Spicy Hawaiian Vacay$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Pineapple, Smoked Prosciutto, Cherry Pepper Relish
Elizabeth$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish
Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ranch-Roasted Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Fresh Tomatoes, Lots of Ranch
Cheese Pizza$12.00
A Lovely Cheese Pizza, Just for You
Tartufo Bianco$16.00
Garlic Creme Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Mushrooms, Sweet Red Peppers, White Truffle Oil, Balsamic Reduction
Pepperoni Roll
Our oven-baked, cinnamon roll-inspired take on a deep-fried pepperoni ball. Add a side of marinara for $1.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Doughnuts
Raspberry Filling, Peanut Butter Crumb. Baked Fresh to Order.
Hazard$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Papa Frank’s Sausage, Roasted Mushrooms, Green Olives, Shaved Red Onion, Cherry Pepper Relish
See full menu

Location

508 State St

Erie PA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen

No reviews yet

A Taste of the Dominican Republic

Flagship City Food Hall - Taste & See Fruit + Veggie Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!

Blue WIllow Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston