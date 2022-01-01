Go
Toast
  • /
  • Erie
  • /
  • Flagship City Food Hall - Shawarma Station

Flagship City Food Hall - Shawarma Station

Come in and enjoy!

508 State St

No reviews yet

Location

508 State St

Erie PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dina's Authentic Dominican Kitchen

No reviews yet

A Taste of the Dominican Republic

El Amigo Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Luminary Cocktails and Bottle Shop

No reviews yet

Perfect cocktails and hand-crafted alcohol!

Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston