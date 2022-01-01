Flagship City Food Hall - Taste of Love
Thanks for choosing “A Taste of Love “Where we take pride in putting the best ingredients in your meals...but most importantly Love!
508 State St
Location
Erie PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
