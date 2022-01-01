Go
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

IT'S EUROPEAN STREET FOOD IN ALL ITS GLORY.
We've packed exotic spices and sauces from around the world into a straightforward menu that includes vegetarian, gluten-free and kid-friendly options.
PLUS, CURRY FRIES.

KEBABS • FALAFEL

10000 California Street • $

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Mayo [Side]
side of mayo
Herb Sauce [Side]
yogurt, dill, cilantro & parsley
Spicy Red Sauce [Side]
ground chiles, spices, garlic & vinegar [spicier]
Sandwich Falafel$6.99
falafel sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Garlic Sauce [Side]
yogurt & tahini
Plate Falafel$6.99
your choice of falafel + tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad served over hummus
Salad Falafel$6.99
your choice of falafel + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Curry Fries [Large]$3.00
Curry Fries with ketchup & mayo
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
