Clever Greens

THIS IS SALAD
A salad and wrap shop with fresh ingredients for salad lovers and salad haters. Each dish is anything but bland rabbit food.
WHAT SALAD COULD BE. WHAT SALAD SHOULD BE.

WRAPS • SALADS

10000 California Street

Avg 4 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Wrap Greek$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion, english cucumber, grape tomato, kalamata olives, pita chips, romaine, yogurt tatziki
Wrap Clever Kid$5.50
Naked - Mighty Mango$3.50
Salad Caesar by Southwest$8.00
cotija cheese, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; chipotle caesar dressing
Salad Baja Moment$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
Salad Build your Own$8.00
Choose your lettuce, up to 4 toppings and any dressing, protein and extras you would like.
Wrap Caesar$7.00
tomato basil wrap, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, grape tomato, garlicky croutons, romaine; caesar dressing
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]$2.50
Salad Cobb Story$11.00
blue cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, grape tomato, romaine; dijon vinaigrette or buttermilk ranch
Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
