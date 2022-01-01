Go
Juan Taco

TRADITIONAL MEXICAN STREET FOOD
Tasty tacos and quesadillas served in a setting reminiscent of a food truck park. Charro beans, green chile rice, and fresh lime margaritas make the experience muy bueno.
OUTDOOR FEELING, INDOOR COMFORT.

TACOS

10000 California Street • $

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Fajita$4.00
Flour tortilla, chicken or carne asada, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Guacamole [Side]$1.00
Sour Cream [Side]$0.50
Quesadilla$4.00
large flour tortilla & cheese
Taco Juan$3.50
Double decker taco flour tortilla, refried beans, crispy corn tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, cheese, salsa
Burrito$7.00
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, cheese, & salsa inside
Taco Fish$4.25
Fried Fish, Corn tortilla, cabbage salsa, chipotle mayo.
FC Fountain Drink [TO-GO]$2.50
Cucumber Lime Aguas Frescas$2.25
16oz Cucumber and fresh squeezed lime juice, sweetened with sugar
Juan Taco Family Bundle$30.00
The Family Bundle from Juan Taco includes 8 tacos (your choice of protein and tortillas), chips, queso, salsa fresca, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and lettuce. Please allow 20 min for all Family Bundle Orders. Not available for dine-in.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

