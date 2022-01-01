Go
Toast

Weirdough Pizza Co.

PIZZA, UNLIKE ANY OTHER IN THE U.S.
Roman-style, square-cut pizza, made by hand daily in our custom oven. Crispy on the bottom and chewy in the middle with fresh cheeses, crisp veggies, and salty meats. In Italy they call it pizza al taglio, here we call it pizza by the slice.
WEIRD IS IN THE DETAILS.

10000 California Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Butcher [Pie]$23.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, hamburger, italian sausage, mozzarella, grana padano
Rustica [Pie]$21.00
tomato sauce, italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, grana padano
Slice & Salad Combo$9.00
Your choice of House Salad or Caesar Salad, and 1 slice of pizza. Comes with a fountain drink.
2 Slice Combo$9.00
Your choice of 2 slices of pizza. Comes with a fountain drink
House Salad$4.00
garbanzo beans, grape tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, sherry dijon vinaigrette
Margherita [SLICE]$4.00
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, grana padano
See full menu

Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yum Roll

No reviews yet

FOR SUSHI LOVERS, OLD AND NEW.
Yum Roll by Blue Sushi Sake Grill serves sushi favorites and build-your-own yum yum bowls using high quality seafood, fresh veggies and other yummy ingredients.
SUSHI ISN'T SCARY!

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

No reviews yet

IT'S EUROPEAN STREET FOOD IN ALL ITS GLORY.
We've packed exotic spices and sauces from around the world into a straightforward menu that includes vegetarian, gluten-free and kid-friendly options.
PLUS, CURRY FRIES.

Juan Taco

No reviews yet

TRADITIONAL MEXICAN STREET FOOD
Tasty tacos and quesadillas served in a setting reminiscent of a food truck park. Charro beans, green chile rice, and fresh lime margaritas make the experience muy bueno.
OUTDOOR FEELING, INDOOR COMFORT.

Clever Greens

No reviews yet

THIS IS SALAD
A salad and wrap shop with fresh ingredients for salad lovers and salad haters. Each dish is anything but bland rabbit food.
WHAT SALAD COULD BE. WHAT SALAD SHOULD BE.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston