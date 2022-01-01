Go
Yoshi Ya Ramen

AUTHENTIC RAMEN.
Yoshi-Ya Ramen is an authentic ramen shop where deceptively simple ingredients combine harmoniously to create complex, flavorful dishes.
INSTANT NOODLE PACKS HAVE TAINTED THE RAMEN NAME LONG ENOUGH.

10000 California Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
RAMEN [kids] Tonkotsu$7.00
chicken & pork broth, noodles ALLERGENS  peanut
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Nikuman Pork Buns (2pcs)$6.00
pork chashu, lettuce, sweet soy, japanese mayo
RAMEN Vegan$10.00
vegetable broth; shiitake, moyashi, negi, corn, spinach, mayu oil
RAMEN Spicy Oni$13.00
chicken & pork broth; moyashi, negi, mayu oil, rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
RAMEN Tori Chintan$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
Chashu - Pork [Side]$1.00
soy braised pork
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Weirdough Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

PIZZA, UNLIKE ANY OTHER IN THE U.S.
Roman-style, square-cut pizza, made by hand daily in our custom oven. Crispy on the bottom and chewy in the middle with fresh cheeses, crisp veggies, and salty meats. In Italy they call it pizza al taglio, here we call it pizza by the slice.
WEIRD IS IN THE DETAILS.

Clever Greens

No reviews yet

THIS IS SALAD
A salad and wrap shop with fresh ingredients for salad lovers and salad haters. Each dish is anything but bland rabbit food.
WHAT SALAD COULD BE. WHAT SALAD SHOULD BE.

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

No reviews yet

IT'S EUROPEAN STREET FOOD IN ALL ITS GLORY.
We've packed exotic spices and sauces from around the world into a straightforward menu that includes vegetarian, gluten-free and kid-friendly options.
PLUS, CURRY FRIES.

Juan Taco

No reviews yet

TRADITIONAL MEXICAN STREET FOOD
Tasty tacos and quesadillas served in a setting reminiscent of a food truck park. Charro beans, green chile rice, and fresh lime margaritas make the experience muy bueno.
OUTDOOR FEELING, INDOOR COMFORT.

