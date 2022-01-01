Go
Toast

Flagship Cruises

Come in and enjoy!

990 North Harbor Dr

No reviews yet

Location

990 North Harbor Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

43 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Queenstown Public House

No reviews yet

Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.

Hidden Craft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coin Op - Gaslamp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston