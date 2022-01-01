Flagship Cruises
Photo
990 North Harbor Drive
Location
990 North Harbor Drive
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hidden Craft
Come in and enjoy!
Queenstown Public House
Queenstown Public House is a New Zealand inspired restaurant located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood.
False Idol
Hidden in plain sight, a step through an unassuming secret entrance within Craft & Commerce transports guests to False Idol’s faux tropical paradise complete with traditional Polynesian elements of fire & ice (including an indoor waterfall and flaming volcano). We enlisted a team of legendary tiki artists to fashion a fully immersive environment that pays tribute to the imagined “false idols” of mid-century American worship.
43 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺