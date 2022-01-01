Go
Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

91 Rainey Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)

Popular Items

JFC Popcorn Chicken [Honey Sriracha]$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Crispy garlic, chives, sesame seeds.
Hapa Chicken Sandwich$14.00
karaage fried chicken thigh, onion bun, sesame slaw, spicy cherry pepper & cucumber sunomono relish, Chinese grain mustard aioli, choice of one side item
Chicken & Waffle V2.0$18.00
Honey Sriracha JFC Popcorn Chicken, Hong Kong waffle, charred pickled okra relish, barrel-aged maple syrup, white shoyu gravy
Nam Nom Noodle Salad$14.00
chilled lo mein noodles, nappa & red cabbage, romaine lettuce, Thai basil, cilantro, mint, scallion, carrots, red onion, cucumber sunomono, sesame seeds, toasted cashews, Thai peanut vinaigrette. Make it GF! (subbing GF Rice Noodles & GF Thai Green Goddess Dressing)
Shrimp pictured is available in the Add-On menu.
[VEGAN]
Hilo Hawaiian Sandwich$17.00
chopped five spice bbq brisket, bacon, King's Hawaiian sweet bun, sesame slaw, french fried onions, garlic dill pickle chips, kimchi aioli, pickled okra, choice of one side item
Brisket Rangoons$11.00
chopped five spice BBQ brisket, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, red onion, toban djan sweet & sour sauce, Chinese grain mustard aioli, scallion
Veg Out PUPU Platter$49.00
Charred Salted Edamame, Chips & Guac, Edamame Hummus, Char-Buff Cauliflower, Thai Hippie Tofu. [VEGETARIAN] No Substitutions Please!
The Cure PUPU Platter$49.00
Brisket Rangoons, Shishito Pepper Queso, Salted Charred Edamame, JFC Honey Sriracha Popcorn Chicken, Miso Mac Daddy. No Substitutions Please!
Hushpuppies$11.00
yellow curry, buttermilk, jalapeño sweet
chili sauce
Upside Down Pineapple Bread Pudding$8.00
king's hawaiian bread pudding, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, rum brown butter sauce, vanilla ice cream
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

91 Rainey Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
