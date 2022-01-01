Founded in 2012 in honor of Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, this original Blatt Beer & Table location is steps away from TD Ameritrade Park, and a short jaunt from CenturyLink Center in Omaha’s North Downtown neighborhood. We invite you to gather around our table for a bite and drink before and after the game or show. We are also open for lunch, Happy Hour and dinner 7 days a week. This location’s signature Rooftop Beer Garden allows our patrons the best views of Omaha’s downtown skyline. June is our favorite time of year, when we reunite with fans and friends from around the country as Omaha plays host to the College World Series.



SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

610 N 12TH STREET • $$