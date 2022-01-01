Go
Blatt Beer & Table

Founded in 2012 in honor of Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium, this original Blatt Beer & Table location is steps away from TD Ameritrade Park, and a short jaunt from CenturyLink Center in Omaha’s North Downtown neighborhood. We invite you to gather around our table for a bite and drink before and after the game or show. We are also open for lunch, Happy Hour and dinner 7 days a week. This location’s signature Rooftop Beer Garden allows our patrons the best views of Omaha’s downtown skyline. June is our favorite time of year, when we reunite with fans and friends from around the country as Omaha plays host to the College World Series.

To-Go House Margarita (Makes 2)$13.00
16 ounces of Margarita Mix (makes 2 Margaritas) just add ice and a pour in your favorite glass. Served with Lime wedges & salt.
Buffalo Chachos$11.00
Potato chips, applewood-smoked bacon, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce & crumbles, chives
Chicharrónes$4.00
Fried pork skins, chili powder, lime, Valentina hot sauce
Smoked Artichoke Dip$13.00
Smoked artichoke, baby spinach, cheesy béchamel, aioli, truffle oil, crispy panko, smoked paprika tortilla chips, grilled pita [Vegetarian]
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Traditional deviled egg, smoked pulled pork, chicharrónes, creamy coleslaw, hot sauce reduction, chives
Natural Cut Fries [Snacks]$6.50
Choose 3 Sauces: smoked ketchup, ranch, parmesan-peppercorn aioli, bacon ranch, sriracha ranch, honey mustard, sriracha buffalo
Sriracha Garlic Shrimp$14.00
Crispy breaded bite-size shrimp tossed in creamy sriracha sauce, garlic, blue cheese crumbles
Veggie Flatbread$12.00
Vegan pesto, cremini mushroom, red onion, calabrian chiles, fire roasted tomatoes, artichoke, chive [Vegan]
Charbuff Wings$12.00
Smoked chicken wings, choice of Gochujang, sriracha buffalo, or Blatt BBQ sauce, veggie crudité, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Moscow Mule$8.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

610 N 12TH STREET

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
