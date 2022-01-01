Go
Toast

Blatt Beer & Table

Blatt Beer & Table is a pub food restaurant and craft beer bar with a warm and inviting atmosphere rooted in local history. We provide a simple space to gather and engage over good food and great beer. You’ll enjoy Blatt Beer & Table as a destination to catch the game, or a gathering place for family and acquaintances.

FRENCH FRIES

2835 S 170TH PLAZA • $$

Avg 5 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Sprecher Root Beer [32oz Crowler]$6.00
Kid Buttered Noodles$4.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Smoked Pulled Pork Meal$50.00
Texas toast, garlic dill pickles, shaved red onion, Blatt BBQ. Feeds 4 people and includes choice of 2 sides. Sides: Creamy Coleslaw, Dill Potato Salad, Blatt Mac, Simple Salad
Beer Blonde Fatale Peace Tree [32oz Crowler]$15.50
Beer Fruli [32oz Crowler]$19.00
Fountain Soda$2.89
Kid Grilled Cheese$5.00
Beer Strawberry Magic Cider Boys CR [32oz Crowler]$14.00
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., Chippewa Falls, WI
Beer Tour Bus Destihl Brewing CR [32oz Crowler]$16.50
Wine Mondavi Cabernet Bottle$24.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2835 S 170TH PLAZA

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0333

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Cellar44

No reviews yet

Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston