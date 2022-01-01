Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SUSHI
1616 16TH STREET • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1616 16TH STREET
Denver CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bubu
Bubu
Milepost Zero Bar
The Milepost Zero bar is your home base for crafted cocktails, beer and wine featuring curated selections and local picks.
Jovanina's Broken Italian
WOOD-FIRED MODERN ITALIAN
IN THE HEART OF LODO
Ghost Donkey
A fun and delightful Mexican-inspired tequila and mezcal bar. Let's Fiesta!