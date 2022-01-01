Go
Blue Sushi Sake Grill image

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2763 Reviews

$$

123 WATER STREET

Naperville, IL 60540

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

123 WATER STREET, Naperville IL 60540

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Q-BBQ Naperville

No reviews yet

From the backwoods of the Carolinas, to the meat markets of Texas, to the hole-in-the-walls of Memphis, Q-BBQ was inspired by authentic barbeque traditions from across the country. Our smoked meats are cooked in-house low and slow. Our sauces are homemade and our sides are from-scratch, but our flavors are far from ordinary. We’re taking America's original comfort food and adding our own signature style, "Q-Style".

Balboa's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Best Cheesesteaks Anywhere!!

Firecakes

No reviews yet

Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Front Street Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

orange star4.4 • 2763 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston