Go
Toast

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Come in and enjoy!

5036 Broadway Place

No reviews yet

Location

5036 Broadway Place

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barista Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Party Fowl

No reviews yet

Nashville's first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.

Arnold’s after dark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston