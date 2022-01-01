Blatt Beer & Table

Go
Flagship Commons, the first food hall concept to hit the Nebraska Plains, by innovative, Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group, is located within Westroads Mall at 10000 California Street in Omaha.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10000 California Street • $$

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]$5.00
Happy Hog$13.00
Smoked pulled pork, Blatt BBQ sauce, brioche bun, creamy coleslaw, garlic dill pickles, french-fried onions, chipotle aioli
Blatt Burger$15.00
Angus beef cooked medium, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, Guinness-braised onions, garlic dill pickles, parmesan-peppercorn aioli [Gluten-free upon request]
Buffalo Blue Mac$16.00
Blatt Mac with Dixie-fried chicken, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce & crumbles
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
Blatt Mac$12.00
Cavatappi pasta, cheddar béchamel, crispy panko & havarti crust, smoked paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
Dirty Bird$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
Root Burger$12.00
Red quinoa & roasted beet, oat-topped wheat bun, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, veganaise, sprouts[Vegan]
Blattwurst$10.00
Jalapeño Polish sausage or beer-braised bratwurst, pretzel bun, caraway kraut, German rosemary mustard
Sprecher Root Beer Float$5.00
Sprecher Root beer and Vanilla Ice Cream
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10000 California Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

