Plank Seafoood Provisions

Plank Seafood Provisions is now officially open at The Domain in Austin, TX!
Discover your sea legs in Austin, Texas. At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you've been looking for. Enjoy fresh, high-quality and sustainably sourced seafood and oysters, craft cocktails and extensive wine list (including an eco-friendly tap wine system). Join us for the Seafood Tower of your dreams, a Sea Foam Margarita, and an unforgettable fish dish.
We are located in The Domain off of Century Oaks Terrace, near Macy's and across from H&M. The closest parking deck to our location will be the Pink Parking Garage, with the side closest to Rogers Road being the closest to our restaurant. There is surface level parking near our restaurant as well.

11410 Century Oaks Terrace

Popular Items

Wood Grilled - Faroe Island Salmon Plate$28.00
wood grilled Salmon, spice fried black rice, pickled white asparagus, fennel pollen, saffron emulsion
Salad Wood Grilled Caesar$13.00
parmigiano, soft egg, breadcrumb
Wood Grilled - Ahi Tuna Plate$36.00
Ahi Tuna with ginger-scallion noodles, turnip, beech mushroom, konbu dashi, yuzu, bonito buutter. [raw]
PEI Mussels$18.00
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
Fried Redfish Sandwich Plate$21.00
Filet-o-Soft Shell Crab sandwich, american cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, creole tartar sauce, herb fries
Salad Gem Lettuce$12.00
piave, sunflower nuts, radish, crumbled croutons, fennel, confit shallot, cucumber, herbs, green goddess
Wood Grilled - Rainbow Trout Plate$29.00
Plank Fish And Chips$19.00
Kids Tackle Box - Cheeseburger$12.00
kids 12 and under. served with fries or carrots sticks with ranch, fruit, yogurt and a snack.
Location

11410 Century Oaks Terrace

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
