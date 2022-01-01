Go
Plank Seafood Provisions

Discover your sea legs in Omaha, Nebraska.
At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you been looking for in this landlocked state. Our refined seafood restaurant offers fresh, high-quality seafood and oysters and a full-service bar stocked with craft beer, cocktails and our eco-friendly tap wine system. Join us for a briny salt-water snack, a spiked lemonade and an unforgettable fish dish.
Our seafood restaurant is docked just off of 12th and Howard streets in the Old Market of downtown Omaha, NE. We're just north of the Old Market Hyatt Place and down the street from other Flagship Restaurant Group favorites, Roja Mexican Grill and Blue Sushi Sake Grill.
Plenty of metered street parking surrounds us. Or, find ample parking in the public parking garage off 12th and Harney streets.

SEAFOOD

1205 Howard Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)

Popular Items

Ketchup [Side]
Baguettes (3) [Side]$1.00
Toasted Baguettes
Oysters Rockefeller$19.00
half dozen baked, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed spinach, havarti cheese, buttered breadcrumbs
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
Salad Cobb$18.00
house smoked, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato relish, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, sherry dijon vinaigrette
Dressing Buttermilk Ranch [Side]$0.50
Salad House - Mixed Greens$5.00
cucumber, carrot, grape tomato, red onion, brioche croutons
Lobster Roll$35.00
citrus mayo, chives, buttered new england style hot dog bun, fries
Beignet Style Hushpuppies$9.00
sweet corn fritter, chives, jalapeño jam
Southern Fried Seafood
(no substitutions, please) coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, cocktail and tartar sauces
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1205 Howard Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
