Discover your sea legs in Omaha, Nebraska.

At Plank Seafood Provisions you'll find that dash of sea-life luster with coastal character you been looking for in this landlocked state. Our refined seafood restaurant offers fresh, high-quality seafood and oysters and a full-service bar stocked with craft beer, cocktails and our eco-friendly tap wine system. Join us for a briny salt-water snack, a spiked lemonade and an unforgettable fish dish.

Our seafood restaurant is docked just off of 12th and Howard streets in the Old Market of downtown Omaha, NE. We're just north of the Old Market Hyatt Place and down the street from other Flagship Restaurant Group favorites, Roja Mexican Grill and Blue Sushi Sake Grill.

Plenty of metered street parking surrounds us. Or, find ample parking in the public parking garage off 12th and Harney streets.



