Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Our menu is founded in Tex-Mex basics, which are influenced by the border-style flavors of Texas and Mexico. We're especially proud of our homemade flour tortillas, refried beans, chile con carne, fajitas and cheese & onion enchiladas, to name a few. Omaha has made us famous for our basic house lime margaritas, which you can enjoy at the best price during Happy Hour 7 days a week. Our vibrant atmosphere is true to our namesake, which imparts a deep sense of fiery hot energy to complement to our Tex-Mex cuisine.
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100
Popular Items
Location
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Alice
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0333
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Cellar44
Omaha's premier Wine Bar in West Omaha at the Shops of Legacy. Enjoy a Modern Industrial vibe while sipping your favorite wine and noshing on our signature Cellar44 Charcuterie Board.