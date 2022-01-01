Go
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

Our menu is founded in Tex-Mex basics, which are influenced by the border-style flavors of Texas and Mexico. We're especially proud of our homemade flour tortillas, refried beans, chile con carne, fajitas and cheese & onion enchiladas, to name a few. Omaha has made us famous for our basic house lime margaritas, which you can enjoy at the best price during Happy Hour 7 days a week. Our vibrant atmosphere is true to our namesake, which imparts a deep sense of fiery hot energy to complement to our Tex-Mex cuisine.

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken for 1$17.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Ala Carte Taco Tex-Mex$4.49
Ala Carte Taco on Homemade flour tortillas with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Chile con Queso Appetizer$7.49
A blend of cheese with fire-roasted chiles and tomatoes. Served with Chips
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Chicken$13.49
Hand-pulled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of sauce: chile verde, green chili deluxe or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Tacos Baja Mahi-Mahi$14.99
Mahi Mahi Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortillas served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Ala Carte Taco Crispy$3.99
Ala Carte Taco on Homemade flour tortillas with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Guacamole Appetizer$9.49
Mashed avocados, onion, lime juice and salt. Made fresh twice daily [vegan]
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Tacos Crispy$12.49
Three crispy corn tortilla shells with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and pickled jalapeño. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Chile con Queso Deluxe$9.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Location

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
