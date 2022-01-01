Flagstaff American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Flagstaff
More about Tinderbox Kitchen
Tinderbox Kitchen
34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Stuffed Quail
|$28.00
|Butternut Squash Bisque
|$12.00
|Pumpkin Tart
|$8.00
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
|$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
|Baklava Baked Brie
|$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
|Wok Charred Scottish Salmon
|$27.50
Southwestern Farro, Organic Arugula, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Avocado Tomatillo Salsa , Cilantro papita pesto and Picked Red Onions,
More about Beaver Street Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
Beaver Street Brewery
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Six Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
|Beaver Street Burger
|$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
|Hash Bowl
|$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
More about Oakmont
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Green Chile Stew
|$13.00
Slow braised pork, fresh grilled hatch chilies, green onion, sour cream, local corn tortillas.
|Chicken Sonoma
|$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Three cheeses: havarti, fontina, welsh white cheddar, melted between crisp, buttery sourdough - served with tomato bisque.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Tri-Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
|Mac 'n' Cheese Balls
|$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
More about Lone Spur Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Spur Cafe
1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Lone Spur French Toast
|$12.99
|2 Eggs
|$2.99
|Diced Ham Scramble
|$8.99
More about Whisk & Whisky
Whisk & Whisky
601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Sea Scallops
|$35.00
veracruz sauce, cotija, micro greens, lemon herb risotto
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro
|Chicken Yakatori
|$21.00
glazed chicken, black rice, chargrilled vegetables