Flagstaff American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Flagstaff

Tinderbox Kitchen image

 

Tinderbox Kitchen

34 South San Francisco ST, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Quail$28.00
Butternut Squash Bisque$12.00
Pumpkin Tart$8.00
More about Tinderbox Kitchen
Josephine's Modern American Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
Baklava Baked Brie$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
Wok Charred Scottish Salmon$27.50
Southwestern Farro, Organic Arugula, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Avocado Tomatillo Salsa , Cilantro papita pesto and Picked Red Onions,
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
Beaver Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Six Cheese Pizza$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
Beaver Street Burger$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
Pork Belly Banh Mi$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
More about Beaver Street Brewery
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
Hash Bowl$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Stew$13.00
Slow braised pork, fresh grilled hatch chilies, green onion, sour cream, local corn tortillas.
Chicken Sonoma$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Three cheeses: havarti, fontina, welsh white cheddar, melted between crisp, buttery sourdough - served with tomato bisque.
More about Oakmont
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tri-Cobb Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
Irish Egg Rolls$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lone Spur French Toast$12.99
2 Eggs$2.99
Diced Ham Scramble$8.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Scallops$35.00
veracruz sauce, cotija, micro greens, lemon herb risotto
Street Tacos$14.00
pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro
Chicken Yakatori$21.00
glazed chicken, black rice, chargrilled vegetables
More about Whisk & Whisky
Restaurant banner

 

Miz Zips

2924 E Route 66, Flagataff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miz Zips

Map

Map

