Flagstaff bars & lounges you'll love

More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
|$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
|Baklava Baked Brie
|$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
|Wok Charred Scottish Salmon
|$27.50
Southwestern Farro, Organic Arugula, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Avocado Tomatillo Salsa , Cilantro papita pesto and Picked Red Onions,
More about Bigfoot BBQ
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Kids BBQ Sandwich
|$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
|Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)
|$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
More about Oakmont
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Green Chile Stew
|$13.00
Slow braised pork, fresh grilled hatch chilies, green onion, sour cream, local corn tortillas.
|Chicken Sonoma
|$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
Three cheeses: havarti, fontina, welsh white cheddar, melted between crisp, buttery sourdough - served with tomato bisque.
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
6 E RT 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Green Dragon
|$13.00
Tempura shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with fresh avocado, eel sauce
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Vegetarian upon request
|Edamame
|$6.00
Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt
More about Whisk & Whisky
Whisk & Whisky
601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Sea Scallops
|$35.00
veracruz sauce, cotija, micro greens, lemon herb risotto
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro
|Chicken Yakatori
|$21.00
glazed chicken, black rice, chargrilled vegetables