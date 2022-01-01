Flagstaff bars & lounges you'll love

Josephine's Modern American Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.50
Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes.
Baklava Baked Brie$10.50
Phyllo wrapped Brie with pistachios and Orange Cardamom Black Canyon Honey,
Wok Charred Scottish Salmon$27.50
Southwestern Farro, Organic Arugula, Blood Orange Vinaigrette, Avocado Tomatillo Salsa , Cilantro papita pesto and Picked Red Onions,
Bigfoot BBQ image

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids BBQ Sandwich$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
Full Rack of Ribs$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Stew$13.00
Slow braised pork, fresh grilled hatch chilies, green onion, sour cream, local corn tortillas.
Chicken Sonoma$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Three cheeses: havarti, fontina, welsh white cheddar, melted between crisp, buttery sourdough - served with tomato bisque.
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image

 

Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Dragon$13.00
Tempura shrimp, krab, cucumber, topped with fresh avocado, eel sauce
Miso Soup$4.00
Vegetarian upon request
Edamame$6.00
Choice of crushed salt, Sriracha salt, or ginger salt
Collins Irish Pub & Grill image

 

Collins Irish Pub & Grill

2 N.LEROUX, FLAGSTAFF

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff image

 

Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff

22 E. Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Uptown Pubhouse image

 

Uptown Pubhouse

114 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (354 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Scallops$35.00
veracruz sauce, cotija, micro greens, lemon herb risotto
Street Tacos$14.00
pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro
Chicken Yakatori$21.00
glazed chicken, black rice, chargrilled vegetables
