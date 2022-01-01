Flagstaff BBQ restaurants you'll love

Fat-mans Smokehouse image

 

Fat-mans Smokehouse

2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Ribs$18.00
Wings$10.00
Buffalo chicken sandwich$8.00
More about Fat-mans Smokehouse
Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Taco Combo$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
Fajitas$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Enchiladas$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Bandoleros 66
Bigfoot BBQ image

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids BBQ Sandwich$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
Full Rack of Ribs$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
More about Bigfoot BBQ
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Stew$13.00
Slow braised pork, fresh grilled hatch chilies, green onion, sour cream, local corn tortillas.
Chicken Sonoma$23.00
Lahvosh crusted chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, artichoke, tomato, carrot, zucchini, leek, mushroom-chardonnay cream sauce.
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Three cheeses: havarti, fontina, welsh white cheddar, melted between crisp, buttery sourdough - served with tomato bisque.
More about Oakmont
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ image

 

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ

2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MAC N CHEESE 10 in. ROUND$12.99
Topped with house smoked cheddar and crumbled tots. About 3 servings.
TOT BASKET$5.75
A Flagstaff favorite.
More about Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tri-Cobb Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
Irish Egg Rolls$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company

