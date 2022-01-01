Flagstaff breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Flagstaff
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
|Hash Bowl
|$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
|Deli Sandwiches
|$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.
Over Easy
2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
|$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Lone Spur Cafe
1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
|Lone Spur French Toast
|$12.99
|2 Eggs
|$2.99
|Diced Ham Scramble
|$8.99