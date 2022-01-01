Flagstaff breakfast spots you'll love

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Flagstaff

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
Hash Bowl$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Some Burros
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Deli Sandwiches$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.
More about The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
More about Over Easy
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lone Spur French Toast$12.99
2 Eggs$2.99
Diced Ham Scramble$8.99
More about Lone Spur Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Miz Zips

2924 E Route 66, Flagataff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miz Zips

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Burritos

Brisket

Tacos

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chili

Enchiladas

