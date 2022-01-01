Flagstaff brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Flagstaff
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
Beaver Street Brewery
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff
Popular items
Six Cheese Pizza
$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
Beaver Street Burger
$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
Pork Belly Banh Mi
$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
Popular items
Tri-Cobb Salad
$13.99
Mixed greens, tri-tip steak or grilled chicken, blue cheese, egg, tomatoes, red onions, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola vinaigrette on the side
Mac 'n' Cheese Balls
$10.99
Our house Mac ‘n’ Cheese, panko coated and deep fried, served with ranch dressing
& Thai angel sauce
Irish Egg Rolls
$11.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, carrots, Swiss cheese with Russian dressing & mustard sauce