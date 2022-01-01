Flagstaff burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat-mans Smokehouse image

 

Fat-mans Smokehouse

2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Ribs$18.00
Wings$10.00
Buffalo chicken sandwich$8.00
More about Fat-mans Smokehouse
Diablo Burger Flagstaff image

 

Diablo Burger Flagstaff

120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marilyn$14.00
~Say cheese! Served with two slices of your choice of Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Provolone, Blue Cheese, or Crow's Dairy Chevre (extra $1)
Señor Smoke$15.75
~Ancho Grilled Onions, Grilled Avocado, Bacon, Cilantro & Sriracha Mayo
The Blake$14.75
~Hatch Chile Mayo, Roasted Green Chilies & Sharp Cheddar
More about Diablo Burger Flagstaff
Restaurant banner

 

Miz Zips

2924 E Route 66, Flagataff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Miz Zips

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Burritos

Brisket

Tacos

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chili

Enchiladas

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston