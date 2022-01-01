Flagstaff cafés you'll love

Toast

Late for the Train

19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burro$7.00
Breakfast burrito with eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
Bacon Burro$8.00
Breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Fresh from the oven every morning!
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Omelette$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff image

 

Firecreek Coffee - Flagstaff

22 E. Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Spur Cafe

1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lone Spur French Toast$12.99
2 Eggs$2.99
Diced Ham Scramble$8.99
