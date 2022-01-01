Flagstaff cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Flagstaff
More about Late for the Train
Late for the Train
19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Classic Burro
|$7.00
Breakfast burrito with eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
|Bacon Burro
|$8.00
Breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, seasoned potatoes, & cheddar cheese
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Fresh from the oven every morning!
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
|$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado