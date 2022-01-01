Flagstaff sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Flagstaff
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
Beaver Street Brewery
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff
Popular items
|Six Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
|Beaver Street Burger
|$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
Popular items
|French Toast
|$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
|Hash Bowl
|$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
Popular items
|Kids BBQ Sandwich
|$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
|Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)
|$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
Popular items
|Reuben Sandwich
|$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
|Deli Sandwiches
|$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.