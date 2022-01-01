Flagstaff sandwich spots you'll love

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Flagstaff

Beaver Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Six Cheese Pizza$12.99
Marinara, Romano, Parmesiano-Reggiano, white and yellow cheddar, Monterey jack, oregano, basil
Beaver Street Burger$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
Pork Belly Banh Mi$14.99
Crispy pork belly glazed with our sriracha-honey sauce topped with cucumber, fresh jalapeños, pickled daikon and carrot, cilantro, sriracha aioli, banh mi bun.
More about Beaver Street Brewery
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
Hash Bowl$14.00
eggs to order| potatoes| yams| beets| chorizo| cilantro pesto
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
eggs to order| black beans| queso| potatoes| yams| ranchero| avo
corn OR flour tortillas
add: chorizo $3
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
Bigfoot BBQ image

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids BBQ Sandwich$4.99
Slider size kids sandwich with your choice of Pork or Chicken, served with french fries
Full Rack of Ribs$29.99
A full rack of our St. Louis style, 7 step ribs, served with your choice of 2 sides
Double Wide (Carry-out & Delivery)$34.99
A meal for 2! Half rack of ribs, Carolina Pork, Sliced Brisket, Smoked BBQ Chicken, 3 sides, 2 pieces of cornbread and 2 sodas... oh yeah!
More about Bigfoot BBQ
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Deli Sandwiches$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled chicken breast, green chilies,
shredded cheddar/jack cheese, diced
tomatoes and red onions served with
a side of locally made salsa.
More about The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

