Flagstaff Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Flagstaff

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa
(2) Item **$11.00
Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
Taco$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
More about Kachina Kitchen
Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10 Taco Combo$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
Fajitas$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
Enchiladas$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Bandoleros 66
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
**To Go Margarita
PROOF OF ID IS REQUIRED-
Jose Cuervo Gold/orange liqueur/fresh lime/sweet-n-sour
Chimichanga**$13.99
Grande burrito lightly fried/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce/sour cream/guacamole
Navajo Taco**$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
More about Salsa Brava
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Some Burros

Burritos

Brisket

Tacos

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chili

Enchiladas

