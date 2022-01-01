Flagstaff Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Flagstaff
More about Kachina Kitchen
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.50
Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa
|(2) Item **
|$11.00
Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
|Taco
|$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
More about Bandoleros 66
BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ
Bandoleros 66
11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|10 Taco Combo
|$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
|Fajitas
|$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
|Enchiladas
|$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
More about Salsa Brava
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|**To Go Margarita
PROOF OF ID IS REQUIRED-
Jose Cuervo Gold/orange liqueur/fresh lime/sweet-n-sour
|Chimichanga**
|$13.99
Grande burrito lightly fried/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/topped with mild chili or spicy green chili sauce/sour cream/guacamole
|Navajo Taco**
|$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese